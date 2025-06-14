Welcome to
The Original Steaks and Hoagies - Westlake
We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.
Taste the difference
We provide a full-service restaurant experience in a quick-service environment. While offering authentic hand-shaved ribeye cheesesteaks, OS&H also offers a huge selection of fresh chicken tenderloin cheesesteaks and now offering cauliflower cheesesteaks to make sure even the vegetarians in the family have a chance to experience an authentic cheesesteak.
(440) 471-4040
30325 Detroit Rd. Westlake,
OH 44145
Located in The Promenade of Crocker Park
Hours:
Sunday
10:30AM - 8:00PM
Monday
10:30AM - 9:00PM
Tuesday
10:30AM - 9:00PM
Wednesday
10:30AM - 9:00PM
Thursday
10:30AM - 9:00PM
Friday
10:30AM - 10:00PM
Saturday
10:30AM - 10:00PM
Catering from The Original Steaks and Hoagies - Westlake
Need to feed a crowd? We have you covered and make it easy for you! You can order catering online for pickup or delivery, no lead time required!
You can also contact us to help you plan your event!
Reviews
We do catering orders every Saturday and the restaurant we originally were going to cancelled on us the morning of delivery. we called The Original Steaks and they had us a whole order the same day a couple hours later. Truly impressed and very satisfied with their service, food, and great personality there.
The staff is super friendly and make you feel at home as soon as you walk in, and the food is phenomenal! I can't recommend stopping and eating here enough!
Best cheesesteak I’ve had in Ohio so far! Food was cooked fresh and fast and the server (Adam I think his name was) was very helpful and informative. I will definitely be back again soon!