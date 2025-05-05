Image

Welcome to

The Original Steaks and Hoagies Waunakee

We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.

Order Online for Pickup or Delivery

Taste the difference

We provide a full-service restaurant experience in a quick-service environment. While offering authentic hand-shaved ribeye cheesesteaks, OS&H also offers a huge selection of fresh chicken tenderloin cheesesteaks and now offering cauliflower cheesesteaks to make sure even the vegetarians in the family have a chance to experience an authentic cheesesteak.

View Menu

Contact Us

(608) 849 4171

Have questions about our food, franchising, catering, or private events? Reach out to us!

Contact Us

Experience our Hospitality Today


206 South Century Avenue


Hours:


Friday

10:30AM - 9:00PM


Saturday

10:30AM - 9:00PM


Sunday

10:30AM - 8:00PM


Monday

10:30AM - 9:00PM


Tuesday

10:30AM - 9:00PM


Wednesday

10:30AM - 9:00PM


Thursday

10:30AM - 9:00PM



Get Directions

Catering from The Original Steaks and Hoagies - Waunakee

Need to feed a crowd? We have you covered and make it easy for you! You can order catering online for pickup or delivery, no lead time required!


You can also  contact us  to help you plan your event!

Order Catering Online for Pickup or Delivery