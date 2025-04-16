Welcome to
The Original Steaks and Hoagies - Oshkosh
We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.
Taste the difference
We provide a full-service restaurant experience in a quick-service environment. While offering authentic hand-shaved ribeye cheesesteaks, OS&H also offers a huge selection of fresh chicken tenderloin cheesesteaks and now offering cauliflower cheesesteaks to make sure even the vegetarians in the family have a chance to experience an authentic cheesesteak.
Contact Us
(920) 266-3501
Have questions about our food, franchising, catering, or private events? Reach out to us!
Experience our Hospitality Today
520 S Koeller Street, Oshkosh, WI 54902
Hours:
Friday
10:30AM - 9:00PM
Saturday
10:30AM - 9:00PM
Sunday
10:30AM - 8:00PM
Monday
10:30AM - 9:00PM
Tuesday
10:30AM - 9:00PM
Wednesday
10:30AM - 9:00PM
Thursday
10:30AM - 9:00PM