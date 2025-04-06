The Original Steaks and Hoagies Westlake
Featured Items
Whizzy Monster
Hot capicola, fried onions, sweet peppers, Whiz, chopped with Cajun seasoning, spicy mayo and loaded with whizzy tots$11.44
*Nashville Hot
Fried chicken chopped in Nashville hot sauce with white American cheese, homemade spicy slaw, pickles, and mayo$11.44
Spicy Italian
Best of The Best. This is by far the Best Italian Hoagie ever made. Freshly chopped Genoa salami, hot capicola, pepperoni, hot pepper relish and our amazing house made spicy mayo.$9.36
Specials
Badass Burgers + Fried Chicken // 2 for $20
The Original Steaks and Hoagies
Cheesesteaks
Cheesesteak
Hand shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with choice of Whizz, Provolone or White American Cheese. Add Provolone and Cheese Whiz together for added goodness!$10.40
Original Cheesesteak
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Fried onions, mushrooms, hot and sweet peppers, choice of cheese whizz, provolone or white american. This is the real deal Authentic Cheesesteak!$10.40
The Ultimate
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Salami and White American cheese on top of Lettuce, tomato, oregano, mayo, oil and vinegar. We call this The Cleveland Cheesesteak because Authentic Cheesesteaks typically do not include lettuce and mayo.$11.44
Pizza
Hand Shaved Ribeye, freshly chopped with marinara sauce, oregano, chopped pepperoni, provolone cheese. Topped with crispy pepperoni$10.40
The Hangover
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with hot sauce, crispy bacon, onions, hot cherry peppers, and cheese whiz. This is the grand daddy of them all.$11.44