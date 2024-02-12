The Original Steaks and Hoagies - Oshkosh COMING SOON!! Oshkosh
Specials
Badass Burgers + Fried Chicken // 2 for $20
The Original Steaks and Hoagies
Cheesesteaks
*Cheesesteak
Hand shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with choice of Whizz, Provolone or White American Cheese. Add Provolone and Cheese Whiz together for added goodness!$10.00
*Original Cheesesteak
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Fried onions, mushrooms, hot and sweet peppers, choice of cheese whizz, provolone or white american. This is the real deal Authentic Cheesesteak!$10.00
*The Ultimate
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Salami and White American cheese on top of Lettuce, tomato, oregano, mayo, oil and vinegar. We call this The Cleveland Cheesesteak because Authentic Cheesesteaks typically do not include lettuce and mayo.$11.00
*Pizza
Hand Shaved Ribeye, freshly chopped with marinara sauce, oregano, chopped pepperoni, provolone cheese. Topped with crispy pepperoni$10.00
*The Hangover
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with hot sauce, crispy bacon, onions, hot cherry peppers, cheese whiz and fried egg. This is the grand daddy of them all.$11.00
*Black and Blue
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Cajun seasoning, mushrooms, blue cheese cream. A little bit of spice and everything nice.$10.00
*Spicy
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Spicy mayo, hot peppers, provolone. Simple but perfect$10.00
*Philly Fries
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with fried onions, sweet peppers and cheese whiz. Then served on top of fresh cut fries and topped with whiz. Just how we always dreamed of eating cheesesteaks.$10.00
*Whizzy Monster
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with hot capicola, fried onions, sweet peppers, Whiz, chopped with Cajun seasoning, spicy mayo and loaded with whizzy tots$11.00
*Cheesesteak Hoagie
Hand shaved ribeye with mayo, white American with ketchup, shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes$10.00
Chicken Cheesesteaks
*Original Chicken Cheesesteak
Fresh Chicken Breast freshly chopped with mushrooms, fried onions, sweet and hot peppers and choice of Whizz, Provolone, or White American$10.00
*Buffalo Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breasts freshly chopped with hot sauce, hot pepper relish and blue cheese cream. This one will wake you up anytime!$10.00
*Pizza Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breasts freshly chopped with home made marinara sauce, oregano, pepperoni, provolone cheese. And lastly topped off with crispy pepperoni$10.00
*Teriyaki Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with fried onions, pineapple, sweet peppers, Provolone Cheese and sweet Teriyaki sauce. An old tailgate sandwich we have turned into a huge fan favorite as a Chicken Cheesesteak.$10.00
*BBQ Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with crispy Applewood bacon pieces, BBQ sauce and White American cheese topped with crispy onion rings and drizzled with BBQ sauce 1 last time.$11.00
*Spicy Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with our favorite hot pepper relish, Provolone Cheese and loaded with our homemade Spicy mayo. Simple but amazing..$10.00
*Chicken Bacon Ranch
By Far our bestselling Chicken Cheesesteak. Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with crispy Applewood bacon pieces, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and house made Ranch.$11.00
*Chicken Parmesan
Fresh Breaded Chicken Breast flash fried and chopped with homemade Marinara sauce, provolone cheese and topped with Oregano.$10.00
*Nashville Hot
Fried chicken chopped in Nashville hot sauce with white American cheese, homemade spicy slaw, pickles, and mayo$11.00
Vegetarian Cheesesteaks
*Original Cauliflower
This is the Cauliflower version of our OG. Chopped Cauliflower with fried onions, mushrooms, sweet and hot peppers. served with your choice of Cheese Whizz, Provolone, White American. Now everyone gets the opportunity to get an Authentic Cheesesteak.$9.00
*Buffalo Cauliflower
Chopped Cauliflower with Frank's Hot Sauce, hot pepper relish and our house made blue cheese cream sauce.$9.00
*Teriyaki Cauliflower
Chopped Cauliflower with fried onions, pineapple, sweet peppers, Provolone Cheese and our Sweet Teryiaki sauce.$9.00
Hoagies
South Philly
Classic Italian Hoagie with Italian Peppered Ham, Genoa Salami, Hot Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vingar, Pickles and Oregano.$9.00
Ham and Cheese
Classic Ham and Cheese Hoagie with Italian Peppered Ham and White American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar, Pickles and Oregano. Highly recommend trying this HOT.$9.00
Turkey BLT
Our special Hot Hoagie with thinly sliced turkey, crispy Applewood bacon pieces, honey mustard sauce, Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar, pickles and oregano. served Hot and fresh.$9.00
Spicy Italian
Best of The Best. This is by far the Best Italian Hoagie ever made. Freshly chopped Genoa salami, hot capicola, pepperoni, hot pepper relish and our amazing house made spicy mayo, along with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar, pickles and oregano.$9.00
Starters
Chicken Tenders with Fries
Fresh Chicken tenders breaded to order and fried to perfection. All white meat and as juicy as possible. Served with fresh cut fries. Order them tossed in one of our signature sauces for extra greatness.$12.00
Boneless Wings with Fries
Fresh Chicken cut into mouth watering bite sized pieces of Boneless Wings. Served with fresh cut fries and can be tossed in any of our signature sauces.$12.00
Cajun Fried Pickles
Deep Fried crispy pickle spears tossed with our special blend of Cajun seasonings and served with a side of siracha mayo.$6.00
Onion Rings
The BEST of the BEST Onion Rings in the market. These huge BIG GUS onion rings will surely bring you back just for these again. Served with our signature siracha mayo.$6.00
Provolone Half Moons
Deep Fried Provolone wedges served with our homemade marinara sauce. Don't forget to add these to every order.$8.00
Pretzel with Whz
Deep Fried and covered in butter and salt just like home in Philly. Served with a side of Whiz$4.00
Chips
Variety of chip flavors for quick sides. Although we do recommend those tots or fries.$2.00
Salads
House
Classic house salad with fresh Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, raw onions, shredded provolone, croutons and served with your choice of dressing. Add chicken or steak to take this to another level.$6.00
Original Cheesesteak Salad
Our most popular salad by far. Served with fresh Romaine lettuce, fried onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, hot peppers, and provolone cheese. With fresh Ribeye or chicken mixed together with ingredients. This low carb bowl will change the way you look at salads for life.$12.00
Original Cauliflower Salad
This amazing salad is our vegetarian option of our original salad. Seved with Romaine lettuce, fried onions, mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, and provolone cheese. Cauliflower then chopped with ingredients and topped with additional provolone cheese.$11.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce mixed with onions, tomatoes, provolone cheese and topped with fresh chopped tenders tossed in our house Nashville hot sauce and served with a side of ranch.$11.00
Fries
Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh Cut fries.$4.00
Loaded Fries
Fresh cut fries topped with Cheese Whiz and freshly chopped applewood bacon.$5.00
Cajun Fries
Fresh cut fries heavily coated with Cajun seasoning and served with a side of blue cheese cream sauce.$5.00
Pizza Fries
Yep, Pizza Fries. Fresch cut fries topped with marinara sauce, Provolone cheese, oregano and finally topped with crispy pepperoni.$5.00
Beer Battered Fries
This is a Philly staple. Beer Battered Fries tossed with old bay seasoning. Just like home$6.00
Tot City
Specialty
Dessert
Beverages
Fountain Soda$2.49
Aquafina$2.50
Pepsi Bottle$2.89
Diet Pepsi Bottle$2.89
Pepsi Zero Bottle$2.89
Cherry Pepsi Bottle$2.89
Dr. Pepper Bottle$2.89
Mountain Dew Bottle$2.89
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea$2.89
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea$2.89
Starry Bottle$2.89
Mug Rootbeer Bottle$2.89
Celsius Sparkling Orange$3.25
Celsius Raspberry Acai + Green Tea$3.25
Celsius Peach Mango + Green Tea$3.25
Gatorade Fruit Punch$2.89
Gatorade Frost Glacier Freeze$2.89
Kids Meal
Half Turkey and Provolone
Fresh sliced turkey with American Cheese and mayonnaise. Served with fresh cut fries and fountain beverage of your choice. Perfect sandy for the picky kiddos$8.00
Half Cheesesteak
Kids version of our Authentic Cheesesteak with provolone cheese. Served with fresh cut fries and fountain beverage. Let’s get those kids starting early.$8.00
Half Chicken Cheesesteak
Fresh chopped chicken breasts with provolone cheese. Just a basic chicken and cheese hoagie. Served with fresh cut fries and fountain beverage.$8.00
Chicken Tenders
Our famous hand breaded to order chicken tenders served with fresh cut fries and fountain beverage. Perfect size for the chicken tender only eating child.$8.00
Badass Burgers and Fried Chicken
Badass Burgers
All American Burger
1/2-pound Chuck and Brisket blend Burger served with your choice of cheese, Served on a Liscio's Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles of course.$11.00
Old Dad's Hangover Burger
This Badass Burger is a 1/2-pound Chuck and Brisket blend Burger. Topped with White American Cheese, crispy Applewood bacon, hot pepper relish, over easy eggs and Cheese Whiz. Best Burger on the Block$12.50
3 Cheese Authentic Philly Burger
1/2-pound Chuck and Brisket blend Burger topped with white American cheese, then fresh Ribeye, onions, mushrooms, sweet and hot peppers, provolone cheese and lastly Cheese Whiz.$12.50
Spicy Ass Italian Burger
1/2-pound Chuck and Brisket blend Burger topped with Pepper jack cheese, chopped pepperoni, salami, capicola, hot peppers, spicy mayo, lettuce, pickle and tomato.$12.50
Nashville Hot Burger
1/2-pound Chuck and Brisket blend Burger. Served on a Liscio's Brioche bun topped with Nashville hot sauce, pepper jack cheese, mayo, badass spicy slaw and pickles.$12.50
Spicy Honey Burger
1/2-pound Chuck and Brisket blend Burger. Lettuce, tomato, topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy pickle fries and spicy honey. This one will change the way you eat Burgers for life.$12.50
Bierman's Black N Bleu Burger
Bierman's Black and Blue is loaded with Cajun seasoning, sauteed mushrooms applewood bacon and badass blue cheese cream sauce. This will warm you up$12.50
Korean BBQ Burger
1/2-pound Chuck and Brisket blend Burger served loaded with our Korean BBQ sauce, Pepperjack Cheese Homemade Spicy Ass Slaw topped off with a few pickles and you are ready for greatness.$12.50
Dave's Cowboy Burger
Just like Uncle Dave used to make. 1/2-pound Chuck and Brisket blend Burger cooked to perfection topped with sweet BBQ sauce, white American Cheese, crispy Applewood bacon and lastly a deep fried Big Gus onion ring.$12.50
Beyond Burger
Beyond Burger dose it best. Meatless patty with vegetable protein, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles on a Brioche Bun.$11.00
Gastropub Chicken
Nashville Hot Chicken
Fresh Breaded chicken fried to order and tossed in Nashville hot sauce topped with pepper jack cheese, mayo badass spicy slaw and pickles. Best Nashville hot known to mankind.$11.50
Spicy Honey Chicken
Fresh Breaded Chicken deep fried and tossed in badass spicy honey, topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy pickle fries. Yes, it does look just like the picture.$11.50
Korean BBQ Chicken
Freshly breaded and fried to order chicken breast tossed in Korean BBQ, topped with white American cheese, spicy badass slaw, and pickles.$11.50
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Freshly breaded and fried chicken breast on a bed of lettuce, tomato, topped with white American cheese, applewood bacon, and badass ranch.$11.50
Hot Pepper Chicken
Freshly breaded and fried chicken breast served on top of lettuce, and tomato, topped with pepper jack cheese, hot pepper relish, and our badass spicy mayo.$11.50
She's a Southern Belle Chicken
Freshly Breaded and fried chicken breast on top of lettuce, tomato, garlic herb aioli, topped with white American cheese and badass honey mustard.$11.50
Cordon Bleu Chicken
Not your grandma's Cordon Bleu sandwich. Freshly breaded and fried chicken breast topped with Swiss, ham and badass honey mustard.$11.50
Big Dawg's Buffalo Chicken
This one is named after our owner, and it is top notch. Freshly breaded and fried chicken. Drenched with buffalo sauce topped with pepper jack cheese and badass blue cheese cream on top of lettuce and tomato.$11.50
Badass Chicken Parmesan
We can Italian as well. Freshly breaded and fried chicken breast topped with marinara, provolone and oregano. Just like Uncle Vinny makes.$11.50
