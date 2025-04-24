This is the Cauliflower version of our OG. Chopped Cauliflower with fried onions, mushrooms, sweet and hot peppers. served with your choice of Cheese Whizz, Provolone, White American. Now everyone gets the opportunity to get an Authentic Cheesesteak.

