This is the Cauliflower version of our OG. Chopped Cauliflower with fried onions, mushrooms, sweet and hot peppers. served with your choice of Cheese Whizz, Provolone, White American. Now everyone gets the opportunity to get an Authentic Cheesesteak.

Size Required* Small Large + $2.00 Cheese Required* Please select 1 to 2 No Cheese Provolone White American Cheese Whizz Blue Cheese Cream All 3 Cheeses + $2.00 Double Cheese + $1.00 Whiz on Top + $1.00 How Do You Want It? Required* Please select 1 Bowl Roll Wheat Wrap *Make it a Combo Please select up to 2 Choose Drink and Side Add ons Lettuce + $0.35 Tomato + $0.35 Pickle + $0.35 Raw Onion + $0.35 Mayo Spicy Mayo Bacon + $1.00 Fried Egg + $1.00 Whiz on Top + $1.00 Minus Fried Onions Minus Mushrooms Minus Sweet Peppers Minus Hot Peppers Cheese Cup Cheese Whizz + $1.00 Blue Cheese Sauce + $1.00