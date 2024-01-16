Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Salami and White American cheese on top of Lettuce, tomato, oregano, mayo, oil and vinegar. We call this The Cleveland Cheesesteak because Authentic Cheesesteaks typically do not include lettuce and mayo.

