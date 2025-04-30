The Original Steaks and Hoagies - Medina NEW
Specials
Badass Burgers + Fried Chicken // 2 for $20
The Original Steaks and Hoagies
Cheesesteaks
Cheesesteak
Hand shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with choice of Whizz, Provolone or White American Cheese. Add Provolone and Cheese Whiz together for added goodness!$10.40
Original Cheesesteak
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Fried onions, mushrooms, hot and sweet peppers, choice of cheese whizz, provolone or white american. This is the real deal Authentic Cheesesteak!$10.40
The Ultimate
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Salami and White American cheese on top of Lettuce, tomato, oregano, mayo, oil and vinegar. We call this The Cleveland Cheesesteak because Authentic Cheesesteaks typically do not include lettuce and mayo.$11.44
Pizza
Hand Shaved Ribeye, freshly chopped with marinara sauce, oregano, chopped pepperoni, provolone cheese. Topped with crispy pepperoni$10.40
The Hangover
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with hot sauce, crispy bacon, onions, hot cherry peppers, and cheese whiz. This is the grand daddy of them all.$11.44
Black and Blue
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Cajun seasoning, mushrooms, blue cheese cream. A little bit of spice and everything nice.$10.40
Spicy
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Spicy mayo, hot peppers, provolone. Simple but perfect$10.40
Philly Fries
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with fried onions, sweet peppers and cheese whiz. Then served on top of fresh cut fries and topped with whiz. Just how we always dreamed of eating cheesesteaks.$10.40
Whizzy Monster
Hot capicola, fried onions, sweet peppers, Whiz, chopped with Cajun seasoning, spicy mayo and loaded with whizzy tots$11.44
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Hand shaved ribeye with mayo, white American with ketchup, shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes$10.40
*Chicken Cheesesteaks
*Original Chicken Cheesesteak
Fresh Chicken Breast freshly chopped with mushrooms, fried onions, sweet and hot peppers and choice of Whizz, Provolone, or White American$10.40
*Buffalo Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breasts freshly chopped with hot sauce, hot pepper relish and blue cheese cream. This one will wake you up anytime!$10.40
*Pizza Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breasts freshly chopped with home made marinara sauce, oregano, pepperoni, provolone cheese. And lastly topped off with crispy pepperoni$10.40
*Teriyaki Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with fried onions, pineapple, sweet peppers, Provolone Cheese and sweet Teriyaki sauce. An old tailgate sandwich we have turned into a huge fan favorite as a Chicken Cheesesteak.$10.40
*BBQ Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with crispy Applewood bacon pieces, BBQ sauce and White American cheese topped with crispy onion rings and drizzled with BBQ sauce 1 last time.$11.44
*Spicy Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with our favorite hot pepper relish, Provolone Cheese and loaded with our homemade Spicy mayo. Simple but amazing..$10.40
*Chicken Bacon Ranch
By Far our bestselling Chicken Cheesesteak. Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with crispy Applewood bacon pieces, Provolone Cheese and house made Ranch.$11.44
*Chicken Parmesan
Fresh Breaded Chicken Breast flash fried and chopped with homemade Marinara sauce, provolone cheese and topped with Oregano.$10.40
*Nashville Hot
Fried chicken chopped in Nashville hot sauce with white American cheese, homemade spicy slaw, pickles, and mayo$11.44
*Vegetarian Cheesesteaks
*Original Cauliflower
This is the Cauliflower version of our OG. Chopped Cauliflower with fried onions, mushrooms, sweet and hot peppers. served with your choice of Cheese Whizz, Provolone, White American. Now everyone gets the opportunity to get an Authentic Cheesesteak.$9.36
*Buffalo Cauliflower
Chopped Cauliflower with Frank's Hot Sauce, hot pepper relish and our house made blue cheese cream sauce.$9.36
*Teriyaki Cauliflower
Chopped Cauliflower with fried onions, pineapple, sweet peppers, Provolone Cheese and our Sweet Teryiaki sauce.$9.36
Hoagies
South Philly
Classic Italian Hoagie with Italian peppered Ham, genoa salami, hot capicola, and Provolone Cheese$9.36
Ham and Cheese
Classic Ham and Cheese Hoagie with Italian peppered ham with White American cheese. Highly recommend trying this HOT.$9.36
Turkey BLT
Our special Hot Hoagie with thinly sliced turkey, crispy Applewood bacon pieces, honey mustard sauce and Provolone cheese served Hot and fresh.$9.36
Spicy Italian
Best of The Best. This is by far the Best Italian Hoagie ever made. Freshly chopped Genoa salami, hot capicola, pepperoni, hot pepper relish and our amazing house made spicy mayo.$9.36
Starters
Chicken Tenders with Fries
Fresh Chicken tenders breaded to order and fried to perfection. All white meat and as juicy as possible. Served with fresh cut fries. Order them tossed in one of our signature sauces for extra greatness.$12.48
Boneless Wings with Fries
Fresh Chicken cut into mouth watering bite sized pieces of Boneless Wings. Served with fresh cut fries and can be tossed in any of our signature sauces.$12.48
Cajun Fried Pickles
Deep Fried crispy pickle spears tossed with our special blend of Cajun seasonings and served with a side of siracha mayo.$6.24
Onion Rings
The BEST of the BEST Onion Rings in the market. These huge BIG GUS onion rings will surely bring you back just for these again. Served with our signature siracha mayo.$6.24
Provolone Half Moons
Deep Fried Provolone wedges served with our homemade marinara sauce. Don't forget to add these to every order.$8.32
Pretzel with Whz
Deep Fried and covered in butter and salt just like home in Philly. Served with a side of Whiz$4.16
Chips
Variety of chip flavors for quick sides. Although we do recommend those tots or fries.$2.08
Salads
House
Classic house salad with fresh Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, raw onions, shredded provolone, croutons and served with your choice of dressing. Add chicken or steak to take this to another level.$6.24
Original Cheesesteak Salad
Our most popular salad by far. Served with fresh Romaine lettuce, fried onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, hot peppers, and provolone cheese. With fresh Ribeye or chicken mixed together with ingredients. This low carb bowl will change the way you look at salads for life.$12.48
Original Cauliflower Salad
This amazing salad is our vegetarian option of our original salad. Seved with Romaine lettuce, fried onions, mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, and provolone cheese. Cauliflower then chopped with ingredients and topped with additional provolone cheese.$11.44
Nashville Hot Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce mixed with onions, tomatoes, provolone cheese and topped with fresh chopped tenders tossed in our house Nashville hot sauce and served with a side of ranch.$11.44
Fries
Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh Cut fries.$4.16
Loaded Fries
Fresh cut fries topped with Cheese Whiz and freshly chopped applewood bacon.$5.20
Cajun Fries
Fresh cut fries heavily coated with Cajun seasoning and served with a side of blue cheese cream sauce.$5.20
Beer Battered Fries
This is a Philly staple. Beer Battered Fries tossed with old bay seasoning. Just like home$6.24
Pizza Fries
Yep, Pizza Fries. Fresch cut fries topped with marinara sauce, Provolone cheese, oregano and finally topped with crispy pepperoni.$5.20
Tot City
Specialty
Mama's Meatball
Something a bit different. Homemade Meatballs chopped with marinara sauce and provolone topped off with a bit of oregano. A Philly twist on your classic meatball sandwich.$10.20
Sriracha Smash Burger Combo
Sriracha ketchup, pickles, and white American cheese served with fries and drink$14.56
Dessert
*Beverages
Kids Meal
Half Turkey and Provolone
Fresh sliced turkey with American Cheese and mayonnaise. Served with fresh cut fries and fountain beverage of your choice. Perfect sandy fir the picky kiddos$8.32
Half Cheesesteak
Kids version of our Authentic Cheesesteak with provolone cheese. Served with fresh cut fries and fountain beverage. Let’s get those kids starting early.$8.32