Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Salami and White American cheese on top of Lettuce, tomato, oregano, mayo, oil and vinegar. We call this The Cleveland Cheesesteak because Authentic Cheesesteaks typically do not include lettuce and mayo.

Size Required* Small Large + $2.00 Cheese Required* Please select 1 to 3 No Cheese Provolone White American Cheese Whizz Double Cheese + $1.00 All 3 Cheese + $2.00 Whizz on Top + $1.00 Blue Cheese Cream How Do You Want It? Required*