The Original Steaks and Hoagies Cleveland
Featured Items
Original Cheesesteak
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Fried onions, mushrooms, hot and sweet peppers, choice of cheese whizz, provolone or white american. This is the real deal Authentic Cheesesteak!$10.00
Spicy Italian
Best of The Best. This is by far the Best Italian Hoagie ever made. Freshly chopped Genoa salami, hot capicola, pepperoni, hot pepper relish and our amazing house made spicy mayo.$10.00
*Original Chicken Cheesesteak
Fresh Chicken Breast freshly chopped with mushrooms, fried onions, sweet and hot peppers and choice of Whizz, Provolone, or White American$10.00
Specials
Badass Burgers + Fried Chicken // 2 for $20
**NEW! My Cookie Dealer!***
4oz Soft Baked Gourmet Cookies
Most Loved
Soft baked cocoa batter with chocolate cake & chocolate chips, filled filled with vanilla creme, dipped in chocolate with a vanilla swirl$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Give Me Cookies
Soft baked Oreo crumb batter with chocolate chips, filled with blue creme, topped with oreo crumbs$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Melt in Your Mouth
M&M batter with chocolate chips, filled with chocolate creme, dipped in chocolate with mini M&Ms on top$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Milkin It
Oreo batter, Oreo crumb creme filled dipped in vanilla icing with Oreo crumbs on top with chocolate drizzle$5.00OUT OF STOCK
OG
Classic chocolate chip batter$6.00OUT OF STOCK