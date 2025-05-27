The Original Steaks and Hoagies Cleveland
4760 Grayton Road Unit #4, Directly next door to Grayton rd Tavern, Cleveland, OH
Featured Items
Original Cheesesteak
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Fried onions, mushrooms, hot and sweet peppers, choice of cheese whizz, provolone or white american. This is the real deal Authentic Cheesesteak!$10.00
Spicy Italian
Best of The Best. This is by far the Best Italian Hoagie ever made. Freshly chopped Genoa salami, hot capicola, pepperoni, hot pepper relish and our amazing house made spicy mayo.$10.00
Death By Chocolate
Cocoa batter with chocolate chips, filled with ganache$6.00