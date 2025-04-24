The Original Steaks and Hoagies Cleveland
Featured Items
Death By Chocolate
Cocoa batter with chocolate chips, filled with ganache$6.00
Original Cheesesteak
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Fried onions, mushrooms, hot and sweet peppers, choice of cheese whizz, provolone or white american. This is the real deal Authentic Cheesesteak!$10.00
Spicy Italian
Best of The Best. This is by far the Best Italian Hoagie ever made. Freshly chopped Genoa salami, hot capicola, pepperoni, hot pepper relish and our amazing house made spicy mayo.$10.00
Specials
Badass Burgers + Fried Chicken // 2 for $20
**NEW! My Cookie Dealer!***
4oz Soft Baked Gourmet Cookies
Most Loved
Soft baked cocoa batter with chocolate cake & chocolate chips, filled filled with vanilla creme, dipped in chocolate with a vanilla swirl$5.00
Give Me Cookies
Soft baked Oreo crumb batter with chocolate chips, filled with blue creme, topped with oreo crumbs$5.00
Melt in Your Mouth
M&M batter with chocolate chips, filled with chocolate creme, dipped in chocolate with mini M&Ms on top$5.00
Milkin It
Oreo batter, Oreo crumb creme filled dipped in vanilla icing with Oreo crumbs on top with chocolate drizzle$5.00
OG
Classic chocolate chip batter$6.00
Peanut Butter Jammin
Chopped peanuts & peanut butter chip batter, filled with peanut butter strawberry Jam topped with strawberry icing drizzle$5.00
Cookie Monster
Blue Oreo batter with chocolate chips, filled with Oreo creme, drizzled in vanilla icing$5.00
Funfetti$5.00
Limited Edition 1/2 Pound Cookies
Phone Home
Reeses pieces, peanut butter chips & chocolate chips$6.00
Strawberry Toaster Pastry
Strawberry Pop-tarts & white chip batter, filled with strawberry jam, topped with rainbow sanding sugar$6.00
Red Velvet
Red Velvet batter with white chips, filled with cream cheese frosting$6.00
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pumpkin spice cheesecake-flavored batter with graham cracker crumbs & yogurt chips, filled with pumpkin spice cream cheese frosting, topped with graham cracker crumbs$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Smores
Graham cracker batter with chocolate chips, stuffed with Hershey's Milk Chocolate & marshmallow, topped with graham cracker crumbs$6.00
Cocoa Hazelnutty
Cocoa batter with toasted hazelnuts & chocolate chips, filled with hazelnut spread, topped with chopped hazelnuts$6.00
Dulce de Leche$6.00
Rainbow$6.00
4oz Soft Baked Gourmet Cookie Box
Limited Edition 1/2 Pound Cookie Box
The Original Steaks and Hoagies
Cheesesteaks
Cheesesteak
Hand shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with choice of Whizz, Provolone or White American Cheese. Add Provolone and Cheese Whiz together for added goodness!$10.00
