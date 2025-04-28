Our most popular salad by far. Served with fresh Romaine lettuce, fried onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, hot peppers, and provolone cheese. With fresh Ribeye or chicken mixed together with ingredients. This low carb bowl will change the way you look at salads for life.

Salad Dressings Required* Please select 1 to 2 Italian Oil and Vinegar Ranch Fat Free Raspberry Honey Mustard Extra Dressing + $1.00 No Dressing +Sandwich Add Ons MOPP (Mushrooms, Onions, Sweet & Hot Peppers Fried Onions Mushrooms