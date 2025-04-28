This is the Cauliflower version of our OG. Chopped Cauliflower with fried onions, mushrooms, sweet and hot peppers. served with your choice of Cheese Whizz, Provolone, White American. Now everyone gets the opportunity to get an Authentic Cheesesteak.

++Size Required* Small Large + $3.00 +Make it a Combo Please select up to 2 Choose Drink and Side +Cheese Required* Please select 1 to 2