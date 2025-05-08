The Original Steaks and Hoagies West Park
Featured Items
Death By Chocolate
Cocoa batter with chocolate chips, filled with ganache$6.00
*Chicken Bacon Ranch
By Far our bestselling Chicken Cheesesteak. Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with crispy Applewood bacon pieces, Provolone Cheese and house made Ranch.$11.00
Sriracha Smash Burger Combo
Sriracha ketchup, pickles, and white American cheese served with fries and drink$14.00
**NEW! My Cookie Dealer!***
4oz Soft Baked Gourmet Cookies
Most Loved
Soft baked cocoa batter with chocolate cake & chocolate chips, filled filled with vanilla creme, dipped in chocolate with a vanilla swirl$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Give Me Cookies
Soft baked Oreo crumb batter with chocolate chips, filled with blue creme, topped with oreo crumbs$5.00
Melt in Your Mouth
M&M batter with chocolate chips, filled with chocolate creme, dipped in chocolate with mini M&Ms on top$5.00
Milkin It
Oreo batter, Oreo crumb creme filled dipped in vanilla icing with Oreo crumbs on top with chocolate drizzle$5.00
OG
Classic chocolate chip batter$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Peanut Butter Jammin
Chopped peanuts & peanut butter chip batter, filled with peanut butter strawberry Jam topped with strawberry icing drizzle$5.00
Cookie Monster
Blue Oreo batter with chocolate chips, filled with Oreo creme, drizzled in vanilla icing$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Limited Edition 1/2 Pound Cookies
Phone Home
Reeses pieces, peanut butter chips & chocolate chips$6.00
Strawberry Toaster Pastry
Strawberry Pop-tarts & white chip batter, filled with strawberry jam, topped with rainbow sanding sugar$6.00
Red Velvet
Red Velvet batter with white chips, filled with cream cheese frosting$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pumpkin spice cheesecake-flavored batter with graham cracker crumbs & yogurt chips, filled with pumpkin spice cream cheese frosting, topped with graham cracker crumbs$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Funfetti
Soft baked rainbow sprinkled batter$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Smores
Graham cracker batter with chocolate chips, stuffed with Hershey's Milk Chocolate & marshmallow, topped with graham cracker crumbs$6.00
Cocoa Hazelnutty
Cocoa batter with toasted hazelnuts & chocolate chips, filled with hazelnut spread, topped with chopped hazelnuts$6.00
Dulce de Leche$6.00
Rainbow$6.00
4oz Soft Baked Gourmet Cookie Box
Limited Edition 1/2 Pound Cookie Box
Specials
The Original Steaks and Hoagies
Cheesesteaks
Cheesesteak
Hand shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with choice of Whizz, Provolone or White American Cheese. Add Provolone and Cheese Whiz together for added goodness!$10.00
Original Cheesesteak
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Fried onions, mushrooms, hot and sweet peppers, choice of cheese whizz, provolone or white american. This is the real deal Authentic Cheesesteak!$10.00
The Ultimate
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Salami and White American cheese on top of Lettuce, tomato, oregano, mayo, oil and vinegar. We call this The Cleveland Cheesesteak because Authentic Cheesesteaks typically do not include lettuce and mayo.$11.00
Pizza
Hand Shaved Ribeye, freshly chopped with marinara sauce, oregano, chopped pepperoni, provolone cheese. Topped with crispy pepperoni$10.00
The Hangover
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with hot sauce, crispy bacon, onions, hot cherry peppers, and cheese whiz. This is the grand daddy of them all.$11.00
Black and Blue
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Cajun seasoning, mushrooms, blue cheese cream. A little bit of spice and everything nice.$10.00
Spicy
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Spicy mayo, hot peppers, provolone. Simple but perfect$10.00
Philly Fries
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with fried onions, sweet peppers and cheese whiz. Then served on top of fresh cut fries and topped with whiz. Just how we always dreamed of eating cheesesteaks.$10.00
Whizzy Monster
Hot capicola, fried onions, sweet peppers, Whiz, chopped with Cajun seasoning, spicy mayo and loaded with whizzy tots$11.00
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Hand shaved ribeye with mayo, white American with ketchup, shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes$10.00
*Chicken Cheesesteaks
*Original Chicken Cheesesteak
Fresh Chicken Breast freshly chopped with mushrooms, fried onions, sweet and hot peppers and choice of Whizz, Provolone, or White American$10.00
*Buffalo Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breasts freshly chopped with hot sauce, hot pepper relish and blue cheese cream. This one will wake you up anytime!$10.00
*Pizza Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breasts freshly chopped with home made marinara sauce, oregano, pepperoni, provolone cheese. And lastly topped off with crispy pepperoni$10.00
*Teriyaki Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with fried onions, pineapple, sweet peppers, Provolone Cheese and sweet Teriyaki sauce. An old tailgate sandwich we have turned into a huge fan favorite as a Chicken Cheesesteak.$10.00
*BBQ Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with crispy Applewood bacon pieces, BBQ sauce and White American cheese topped with crispy onion rings and drizzled with BBQ sauce 1 last time.$11.00
*Spicy Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with our favorite hot pepper relish, Provolone Cheese and loaded with our homemade Spicy mayo. Simple but amazing..$10.00
*Chicken Parmesan
Fresh Breaded Chicken Breast flash fried and chopped with homemade Marinara sauce, provolone cheese and topped with Oregano.$10.00
*Nashville Hot
Fried chicken chopped in Nashville hot sauce with white American cheese, homemade spicy slaw, pickles, and mayo$11.00
*Vegetarian Cheesesteaks
*Original Cauliflower
This is the Cauliflower version of our OG. Chopped Cauliflower with fried onions, mushrooms, sweet and hot peppers. served with your choice of Cheese Whizz, Provolone, White American. Now everyone gets the opportunity to get an Authentic Cheesesteak.$9.00
*Buffalo Cauliflower
Chopped Cauliflower with Frank's Hot Sauce, hot pepper relish and our house made blue cheese cream sauce.$9.00
*Teriyaki Cauliflower
Chopped Cauliflower with fried onions, pineapple, sweet peppers, Provolone Cheese and our Sweet Teryiaki sauce.$9.00
Hoagies
South Philly
Classic Italian Hoagie with Italian peppered Ham, genoa salami, hot capicola, and Provolone Cheese$9.00
Ham and Cheese
Classic Ham and Cheese Hoagie with Italian peppered ham with White American cheese. Highly recommend trying this HOT.$9.00
Turkey BLT
Our special Hot Hoagie with thinly sliced turkey, crispy Applewood bacon pieces, honey mustard sauce and Provolone cheese served Hot and fresh.$9.00
Spicy Italian
Best of The Best. This is by far the Best Italian Hoagie ever made. Freshly chopped Genoa salami, hot capicola, pepperoni, hot pepper relish and our amazing house made spicy mayo.$9.00