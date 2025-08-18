The Original Steaks and Hoagies Parma
7894 Broadview Road, Located at the corner of Sprague and Broadview, Parma, OH
Badass Burger Specials
Badass Burgers + Fried Chicken // 2 for $20
The Original Steaks and Hoagies
Cheesesteaks
Cheesesteak
Hand shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with choice of Whizz, Provolone or White American Cheese. Add Provolone and Cheese Whiz together for added goodness!$10.00
Original Cheesesteak
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Fried onions, mushrooms, hot and sweet peppers, choice of cheese whizz, provolone or white american. This is the real deal Authentic Cheesesteak!$10.00