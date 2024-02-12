The Original Steaks and Hoagies Olmsted Township
The Original Steaks and Hoagies
Cheesesteaks
*Cheesesteak
Hand shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with choice of Whizz, Provolone or White American Cheese. Add Provolone and Cheese Whiz together for added goodness!$10.00
*Original Cheesesteak
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Fried onions, mushrooms, hot and sweet peppers, choice of cheese whizz, provolone or white american. This is the real deal Authentic Cheesesteak!$10.00
*The Ultimate
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Salami and White American cheese on top of Lettuce, tomato, oregano, mayo, oil and vinegar. We call this The Cleveland Cheesesteak because Authentic Cheesesteaks typically do not include lettuce and mayo.$11.00
*Pizza
Hand Shaved Ribeye, freshly chopped with marinara sauce, oregano, chopped pepperoni, provolone cheese. Topped with crispy pepperoni$10.00
*The Hangover
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with hot sauce, crispy bacon, onions, hot cherry peppers, cheese whiz and fried egg. This is the grand daddy of them all.$11.00