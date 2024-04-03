The Original Steaks and Hoagies Crown Point Indiana
The Original Steaks and Hoagies
Cheesesteaks
- Cheesesteak$9.36
Hand shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with choice of Whizz, Provolone or White American Cheese. Add Provolone and Cheese Whiz together for added goodness!
- Original Cheesesteak$9.36
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Fried onions, mushrooms, hot and sweet peppers, choice of cheese whizz, provolone or white american. This is the real deal Authentic Cheesesteak!
- The Ultimate$10.40
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Salami and White American cheese on top of Lettuce, tomato, oregano, mayo, oil and vinegar. We call this The Cleveland Cheesesteak because Authentic Cheesesteaks typically do not include lettuce and mayo.
- Pizza$9.36
Hand Shaved Ribeye, freshly chopped with marinara sauce, oregano, chopped pepperoni, provolone cheese. Topped with crispy pepperoni
- The Hangover$10.40
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with hot sauce, crispy bacon, onions, hot cherry peppers, and cheese whiz. This is the grand daddy of them all.
- Black and Blue$9.36
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Cajun seasoning, mushrooms, blue cheese cream. A little bit of spice and everything nice.
- Spicy$9.36
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Spicy mayo, hot peppers, provolone. Simple but perfect
- Philly Fries$9.36
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with fried onions, sweet peppers and cheese whiz. Then served on top of fresh cut fries and topped with whiz. Just how we always dreamed of eating cheesesteaks.
Chicken Cheesesteaks
- Original Chicken Cheesesteak$9.36
Fresh Chicken Breast freshly chopped with mushrooms, fried onions, sweet and hot peppers and choice of Whizz, Provolone, or White American
- Buffalo Chicken$9.36
Fresh Chicken Breasts freshly chopped with hot sauce, hot pepper relish and blue cheese cream. This one will wake you up anytime!
- Pizza Chicken$9.36
Fresh Chicken Breasts freshly chopped with home made marinara sauce, oregano, pepperoni, provolone cheese. And lastly topped off with crispy pepperoni
- Teriyaki Chicken$9.36
Fried onions, pineapple, sweet peppers, provolone teryiaki sauce
- BBQ Chicken$9.36
Onion rings, bacon, bbq, white american
- Spicy Chicken$9.36
Spicy mayo, hot peppers, provolone
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.36
Bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, provolone
- Chicken Parm$9.36
Vegetarian Cheesesteaks
- Original Cauliflower$8.32
Fried, onions, mushrooms, sweet and hot peppers, choice of Cheese Whizz, Provolone, White American
- Buffalo Cauliflower$8.32
Hot sauce, hot peppers, blue cheese cream
- Teriyaki Cauliflower$8.32
Fried onions, pineapple, sweet peppers, provolone teryiaki sauce
Hoagies
- South Philly$8.32
Italian peppered Ham, genoa salami, hot capicola, provolone
- Ham and Cheese$8.32
Italian peppered ham with white american
- Turkey BLT$8.32
Sliced turkey with bacon, honey mustard provolone served hot
- Spicy Italian$8.32
Genoa salami, hot capicola, pepperoni, hot peppers, spicy mayo
