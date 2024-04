Hand shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with choice of Whizz, Provolone or White American Cheese. Add Provolone and Cheese Whiz together for added goodness!

Size Required* Small Large + $2.00 How Do You Want It? Required* Bowl Roll Wheat Wrap Cheese Required* Please select 1 to 3 No Cheese Provolone White American Cheese Whizz Double Cheese + $1.00 All 3 Cheese + $2.00