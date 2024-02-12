The Original Steaks and Hoagies Belden Village
The Original Steaks and Hoagies
Cheesesteaks
*Cheesesteak
Hand shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with choice of Whizz, Provolone or White American Cheese. Add Provolone and Cheese Whiz together for added goodness!$10.00
*Original Cheesesteak
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Fried onions, mushrooms, hot and sweet peppers, choice of cheese whizz, provolone or white american. This is the real deal Authentic Cheesesteak!$10.00
*The Ultimate
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Salami and White American cheese on top of Lettuce, tomato, oregano, mayo, oil and vinegar. We call this The Cleveland Cheesesteak because Authentic Cheesesteaks typically do not include lettuce and mayo.$11.00
*Pizza
Hand Shaved Ribeye, freshly chopped with marinara sauce, oregano, chopped pepperoni, provolone cheese. Topped with crispy pepperoni$10.00
*The Hangover
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with hot sauce, crispy bacon, onions, hot cherry peppers, and cheese whiz. This is the grand daddy of them all.$11.00
*Black and Blue
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Cajun seasoning, mushrooms, blue cheese cream. A little bit of spice and everything nice.$10.00
*Spicy
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Spicy mayo, hot peppers, provolone. Simple but perfect$10.00
*Philly Fries
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with fried onions, sweet peppers and cheese whiz. Then served on top of fresh cut fries and topped with whiz. Just how we always dreamed of eating cheesesteaks.$10.00
*Whizzy Monster
Hot capicola, fried onions, sweet peppers, Whiz, chopped with Cajun seasoning, spicy mayo and loaded with whizzy tots$11.00
*Cheesesteak Hoagie
Hand shaved ribeye with mayo, white American with ketchup, shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes$10.00
Chicken Cheesesteaks
*Chicken Cheesesteak Original
Fresh Chicken Breast freshly chopped with mushrooms, fried onions, sweet and hot peppers and choice of Whizz, Provolone, or White American$10.00
*Buffalo Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breasts freshly chopped with hot sauce, hot pepper relish and blue cheese cream. This one will wake you up anytime!$10.00
*Pizza Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breasts freshly chopped with home made marinara sauce, oregano, pepperoni, provolone cheese. And lastly topped off with crispy pepperoni$10.00
*Teriyaki Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with fried onions, pineapple, sweet peppers, Provolone Cheese and sweet Teriyaki sauce. An old tailgate sandwich we have turned into a huge fan favorite as a Chicken Cheesesteak.$10.00
*BBQ Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with crispy Applewood bacon pieces, BBQ sauce and White American cheese topped with crispy onion rings and drizzled with BBQ sauce 1 last time.$11.00
*Spicy Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with our favorite hot pepper relish, Provolone Cheese and loaded with our homemade Spicy mayo. Simple but amazing..$10.00
*Chicken Bacon Ranch
By Far our bestselling Chicken Cheesesteak. Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with crispy Applewood bacon pieces, Provolone Cheese and house made Ranch.$11.00
*Chicken Parmesan
Fresh Breaded Chicken Breast flash fried and chopped with homemade Marinara sauce, provolone cheese and topped with Oregano.$10.00
*Nashville Hot
Fried chicken chopped in Nashville hot sauce with white American cheese, homemade spicy slaw, pickles, and mayo$11.00
Vegetarian Cheesesteaks
*Original Cauliflower
This is the Cauliflower version of our OG. Chopped Cauliflower with fried onions, mushrooms, sweet and hot peppers. served with your choice of Cheese Whizz, Provolone, White American. Now everyone gets the opportunity to get an Authentic Cheesesteak.$9.00
*Buffalo Cauliflower
Chopped Cauliflower with Frank's Hot Sauce, hot pepper relish and our house made blue cheese cream sauce.$9.00
*Teriyaki Cauliflower
Chopped Cauliflower with fried onions, pineapple, sweet peppers, Provolone Cheese and our Sweet Teryiaki sauce.$9.00