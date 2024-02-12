This is the Cauliflower version of our OG. Chopped Cauliflower with fried onions, mushrooms, sweet and hot peppers. served with your choice of Cheese Whizz, Provolone, White American. Now everyone gets the opportunity to get an Authentic Cheesesteak.

++Size Required* Small Large + $2.00 +How Do You Want It? Required* Please select 1 Bowl Roll Wheat Wrap +Cheese No Cheese Provolone White American Cheese Whizz All 3 Cheeses + $3.00 Double Cheese + $2.00 Whiz on Top + $1.50 Pepper Jack + $2.00 +Sandwich Add Ons MOPP (Mushrooms, Onions, Sweet & Hot Peppers + $2.00 Fried Onions + $0.50 Mushrooms + $0.50 Sweet Peppers + $0.50 Hot Peppers + $0.75 Lettuce + $0.50 Tomato + $0.50 Raw Onions Pickles + $0.50 Oil and Vinegar Hot Sauce Mayo Spicy Mayo + $1.00 Bacon + $2.00 Fried Egg + $1.95 Whizz on Top + $1.50 Minus Mushrooms Minus Onion Minus Sweet Peppers Minus Hot Peppers Minus Tomato Minus Lettuce Minus Ketchup Banana Peppers + $0.75 Make it a combo Please select up to 1 Chips & Beverage + $4.00 Fresh cut fries & Beverage + $5.00 Cajun Fries &Beverage + $5.50 Loaded Fries &Beverage + $6.95 Pizza Fries &Beverage + $6.95 Beer Battered Fries &Beverage + $7.95 Whizzy Tots &Beverage + $6.00 Hot tots and beverage + $6.95 Buffalo Tots &Beverage + $6.95 Loaded Tots &Beverage + $6.95 Onion Rings &Beverage + $6.00 Cajun Fried Pickles &Beverage + $7.95 Half Moons &Beverage + $9.95