The Original Steaks and Hoagies Canton
+The Original Steaks and Hoagies
Cheesesteaks
- Cheesesteak$9.36
Hand shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with choice of Whizz, Provolone or White American Cheese. Add Provolone and Cheese Whiz together for added goodness!
- Original Cheesesteak$9.36
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Fried onions, mushrooms, hot and sweet peppers, choice of cheese whizz, provolone or white american. This is the real deal Authentic Cheesesteak!
- The Ultimate$10.40
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Salami and White American cheese on top of Lettuce, tomato, oregano, mayo, oil and vinegar. We call this The Cleveland Cheesesteak because Authentic Cheesesteaks typically do not include lettuce and mayo.
- Pizza$9.36
Hand Shaved Ribeye, freshly chopped with marinara sauce, oregano, chopped pepperoni, provolone cheese. Topped with crispy pepperoni
- The Hangover$10.40
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with hot sauce, crispy bacon, onions, hot cherry peppers, and cheese whiz. This is the grand daddy of them all.
- Black and Blue$9.36
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Cajun seasoning, mushrooms, blue cheese cream. A little bit of spice and everything nice.
- Spicy$9.36
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Spicy mayo, hot peppers, provolone. Simple but perfect
- Philly Fries$9.36
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with fried onions, sweet peppers and cheese whiz. Then served on top of fresh cut fries and topped with whiz. Just how we always dreamed of eating cheesesteaks.
Chicken Cheesesteaks
- Original Chicken Cheesesteak$9.36
Fresh Chicken Breast freshly chopped with mushrooms, fried onions, sweet and hot peppers and choice of Whizz, Provolone, or White American
- Buffalo Chicken$9.36
Fresh Chicken Breasts freshly chopped with hot sauce, hot pepper relish and blue cheese cream. This one will wake you up anytime!
- Pizza Chicken$9.36
Fresh Chicken Breasts freshly chopped with home made marinara sauce, oregano, pepperoni, provolone cheese. And lastly topped off with crispy pepperoni
- Teriyaki Chicken$9.36
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with fried onions, pineapple, sweet peppers, Provolone Cheese and sweet Teriyaki sauce. An old tailgate sandwich we have turned into a huge fan favorite as a Chicken Cheesesteak.
- BBQ Chicken$9.36
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with crispy Applewood bacon pieces, BBQ sauce and White American cheese topped with crispy onion rings and drizzled with BBQ sauce 1 last time.
- Spicy Chicken$9.36
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with our favorite hot pepper relish, Provolone Cheese and loaded with our homemade Spicy mayo. Simple but amazing..
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.36
By Far our bestselling Chicken Cheesesteak. Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with crispy Applewood bacon pieces, Provolone Cheese and house made Ranch.
- Chicken Parmesan$9.36
Fresh Breaded Chicken Breast flash fried and chopped with homemade Marinara sauce, provolone cheese and topped with Oregano.
Vegetarian Cheesesteaks
- Original Cauliflower$8.32
This is the Cauliflower version of our OG. Chopped Cauliflower with fried onions, mushrooms, sweet and hot peppers. served with your choice of Cheese Whizz, Provolone, White American. Now everyone gets the opportunity to get an Authentic Cheesesteak.
- Buffalo Cauliflower$8.32
Chopped Cauliflower with Frank's Hot Sauce, hot pepper relish and our house made blue cheese cream sauce.
- Teriyaki Cauliflower$8.32
Chopped Cauliflower with fried onions, pineapple, sweet peppers, Provolone Cheese and our Sweet Teryiaki sauce.
Hoagies
- South Philly$8.32
Classic Italian Hoagie with Italian peppered Ham, genoa salami, hot capicola, and Provolone Cheese
- Ham and Cheese$8.32
Classic Ham and Cheese Hoagie with Italian peppered ham with White American cheese. Highly recommend trying this HOT.
- Turkey BLT$8.32
Our special Hot Hoagie with thinly sliced turkey, crispy Applewood bacon pieces, honey mustard sauce and Provolone cheese served Hot and fresh.
- Spicy Italian$8.32
Best of The Best. This is by far the Best Italian Hoagie ever made. Freshly chopped Genoa salami, hot capicola, pepperoni, hot pepper relish and our amazing house made spicy mayo.
Starters
- Chicken Tenders with Fries$11.44
Fresh Chicken tenders breaded to order and fried to perfection. All white meat and as juicy as possible. Served with fresh cut fries. Order them tossed in one of our signature sauces for extra greatness.
- Boneless Wings with Fries$11.44
Fresh Chicken cut into mouth watering bite sized pieces of Boneless Wings. Served with fresh cut fries and can be tossed in any of our signature sauces.
- Cajun Fried Pickles$6.24
Deep Fried crispy pickle spears tossed with our special blend of Cajun seasonings and served with a side of siracha mayo.
- Onion Rings$6.24
The BEST of the BEST Onion Rings in the market. These huge BIG GUS onion rings will surely bring you back just for these again. Served with our signature siracha mayo.
- Provolone Half Moons$8.32
Deep Fried Provolone wedges served with our homemade marinara sauce. Don't forget to add these to every order.
- Pretzel with Whz$3.12
Deep Fried and covered in butter and salt just like home in Philly. Served with a side of Whiz
- Chips$2.08
Variety of chip flavors for quick sides. Although we do recommend those tots or fries.
Salads
- House$6.24
Classic house salad with fresh Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, raw onions, shredded provolone, croutons and served with your choice of dressing. Add chicken or steak to take this to another level.
- Original Cheesesteak Salad$11.44
Our most popular salad by far. Served with fresh Romaine lettuce, fried onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, hot peppers, and provolone cheese. With fresh Ribeye or chicken mixed together with ingredients. This low carb bowl will change the way you look at salads for life.
- Original Cauliflower Salad$10.40
This amazing salad is our vegetarian option of our original salad. Seved with Romaine lettuce, fried onions, mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, and provolone cheese. Cauliflower then chopped with ingredients and topped with additional provolone cheese.
- Halley Jo$10.40
Our healthy choice for those looking to enjoy a fresh salad without the guilt. Fresh Romaine lettuce, freshly chopped turkey, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, Provolone Cheese and served with fat free raspberry vinaigrette.
Fries
- Fresh Cut Fries$4.20
Fresh Cut fries.
- Loaded Fries$6.81
Fresh cut fries topped with Cheese Whiz and freshly chopped applewood bacon.
- Cajun Fries$6.81
Fresh cut fries heavily coated with Cajun seasoning and served with a side of blue cheese cream sauce.
- Beer Battered Fries$6.81
This is a Philly staple. Beer Battered Fries tossed with old bay seasoning. Just like home
- Pizza Fries$6.81
Yep, Pizza Fries. Fresch cut fries topped with marinara sauce, Provolone cheese, oregano and finally topped with crispy pepperoni.
Tot City
- Tot City$5.20
Hand made Tots starting from the beginning with shredded potatoes, eggs, flour, salt & pepper mixed thoroughly and then we add a whole bag of cheese whiz. We then fresh scoop 5 different flavors of the beautiful fluffy pillows. Enjoy
Specialty
- Mama's Meatball$9.36
Something a bit different. Homemade Meatballs chopped with marinara sauce and provolone topped off with a bit of oregano. A Philly twist on your classic meatball sandwich.
Dessert
Beverages
Kids Meal
- Half Turkey and Provolone$8.32
Fresh sliced turkey with American Cheese and mayonnaise. Served with fresh cut fries and fountain beverage of your choice. Perfect sandy fir the picky kiddos
- Half Cheesesteak$8.32
Hand shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Provolone cheese and served with fresh cut fries and fountain beverage. Let’s the kids get started early the experience of an Authentic Cheesesteak.
- Half Chicken Cheesesteak$8.32
Just your basic chicken and cheese hoagie. Fresh grilled chicken breast chopped fresh with Provolone cheese. Served with fresh cut fries and fountain beverage.
- Chicken Tenders$8.32
Our freshly breaded chicken tenders are truly the best in the business. Breaded to order and guaranteed to change the way you see chicken tenders. Served with fresh cut fries and fountain beverage.
Catering
Box Lunch
Starters
- C - Chicken Tenders$30.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders with your choice of sauce on the side
- C - Cajun Fried Pickles$40.00
Cajun seasoned served with ranch and spicy mayo on the side
- C - Pretzels$30.00
10 pretzels cut in half served cheese whizz
- C - Tots$40.00
Your choice of 5 options
- C - Fresh Cut Fries$30.00
Upgrade to loaded, pizza or cajun
- C - Onion Rings$40.00