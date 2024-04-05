The Original Steaks and Hoagies Owings Mills Maryland
+The Original Steaks and Hoagies
Cheesesteaks
- Cheesesteak$9.36
Hand shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with choice of Whizz, Provolone or White American Cheese. Add Provolone and Cheese Whiz together for added goodness!
Hand shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with choice of Whizz, Provolone or White American Cheese. Add Provolone and Cheese Whiz together for added goodness!
- Original Cheesesteak$9.36
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Fried onions, mushrooms, hot and sweet peppers, choice of cheese whizz, provolone or white american. This is the real deal Authentic Cheesesteak!
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Fried onions, mushrooms, hot and sweet peppers, choice of cheese whizz, provolone or white american. This is the real deal Authentic Cheesesteak!
- The Ultimate$10.40
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Salami and White American cheese on top of Lettuce, tomato, oregano, mayo, oil and vinegar. We call this The Cleveland Cheesesteak because Authentic Cheesesteaks typically do not include lettuce and mayo.
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Salami and White American cheese on top of Lettuce, tomato, oregano, mayo, oil and vinegar. We call this The Cleveland Cheesesteak because Authentic Cheesesteaks typically do not include lettuce and mayo.
- Pizza$9.36
Hand Shaved Ribeye, freshly chopped with marinara sauce, oregano, chopped pepperoni, provolone cheese. Topped with crispy pepperoni
Hand Shaved Ribeye, freshly chopped with marinara sauce, oregano, chopped pepperoni, provolone cheese. Topped with crispy pepperoni
- The Hangover$10.40
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with hot sauce, crispy bacon, onions, hot cherry peppers, and cheese whiz. This is the grand daddy of them all.
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with hot sauce, crispy bacon, onions, hot cherry peppers, and cheese whiz. This is the grand daddy of them all.
- Black and Blue$9.36
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Cajun seasoning, mushrooms, blue cheese cream. A little bit of spice and everything nice.
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Cajun seasoning, mushrooms, blue cheese cream. A little bit of spice and everything nice.
- Spicy$9.36
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Spicy mayo, hot peppers, provolone. Simple but perfect
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with Spicy mayo, hot peppers, provolone. Simple but perfect
- Philly Fries$9.36
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with fried onions, sweet peppers and cheese whiz. Then served on top of fresh cut fries and topped with whiz. Just how we always dreamed of eating cheesesteaks.
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with fried onions, sweet peppers and cheese whiz. Then served on top of fresh cut fries and topped with whiz. Just how we always dreamed of eating cheesesteaks.
Chicken Cheesesteaks
- Original Chicken Cheesesteak$9.36
Fresh Chicken Breast freshly chopped with mushrooms, fried onions, sweet and hot peppers and choice of Whizz, Provolone, or White American
Fresh Chicken Breast freshly chopped with mushrooms, fried onions, sweet and hot peppers and choice of Whizz, Provolone, or White American
- Buffalo Chicken$9.36
Fresh Chicken Breasts freshly chopped with hot sauce, hot pepper relish and blue cheese cream. This one will wake you up anytime!
Fresh Chicken Breasts freshly chopped with hot sauce, hot pepper relish and blue cheese cream. This one will wake you up anytime!
- Pizza Chicken$9.36
Fresh Chicken Breasts freshly chopped with home made marinara sauce, oregano, pepperoni, provolone cheese. And lastly topped off with crispy pepperoni
Fresh Chicken Breasts freshly chopped with home made marinara sauce, oregano, pepperoni, provolone cheese. And lastly topped off with crispy pepperoni
- Teriyaki Chicken$9.36
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with fried onions, pineapple, sweet peppers, Provolone Cheese and sweet Teriyaki sauce. An old tailgate sandwich we have turned into a huge fan favorite as a Chicken Cheesesteak.
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with fried onions, pineapple, sweet peppers, Provolone Cheese and sweet Teriyaki sauce. An old tailgate sandwich we have turned into a huge fan favorite as a Chicken Cheesesteak.
- BBQ Chicken$9.36
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with crispy Applewood bacon pieces, BBQ sauce and White American cheese topped with crispy onion rings and drizzled with BBQ sauce 1 last time.
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with crispy Applewood bacon pieces, BBQ sauce and White American cheese topped with crispy onion rings and drizzled with BBQ sauce 1 last time.
- Spicy Chicken$9.36
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with our favorite hot pepper relish, Provolone Cheese and loaded with our homemade Spicy mayo. Simple but amazing..
Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with our favorite hot pepper relish, Provolone Cheese and loaded with our homemade Spicy mayo. Simple but amazing..
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.36
By Far our bestselling Chicken Cheesesteak. Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with crispy Applewood bacon pieces, Provolone Cheese and house made Ranch.
By Far our bestselling Chicken Cheesesteak. Fresh Chicken Breast chopped with crispy Applewood bacon pieces, Provolone Cheese and house made Ranch.
- Chicken Parmesan$9.36
Fresh Breaded Chicken Breast flash fried and chopped with homemade Marinara sauce, provolone cheese and topped with Oregano.
Fresh Breaded Chicken Breast flash fried and chopped with homemade Marinara sauce, provolone cheese and topped with Oregano.
Vegetarian Cheesesteaks
- Original Cauliflower$8.32
This is the Cauliflower version of our OG. Chopped Cauliflower with fried onions, mushrooms, sweet and hot peppers. served with your choice of Cheese Whizz, Provolone, White American. Now everyone gets the opportunity to get an Authentic Cheesesteak.
This is the Cauliflower version of our OG. Chopped Cauliflower with fried onions, mushrooms, sweet and hot peppers. served with your choice of Cheese Whizz, Provolone, White American. Now everyone gets the opportunity to get an Authentic Cheesesteak.
- Buffalo Cauliflower$8.32
Chopped Cauliflower with Frank's Hot Sauce, hot pepper relish and our house made blue cheese cream sauce.
Chopped Cauliflower with Frank's Hot Sauce, hot pepper relish and our house made blue cheese cream sauce.
- Teriyaki Cauliflower$8.32
Chopped Cauliflower with fried onions, pineapple, sweet peppers, Provolone Cheese and our Sweet Teryiaki sauce.
Chopped Cauliflower with fried onions, pineapple, sweet peppers, Provolone Cheese and our Sweet Teryiaki sauce.
Hoagies
- South Philly$8.32
Classic Italian Hoagie with Italian peppered Ham, genoa salami, hot capicola, and Provolone Cheese
Classic Italian Hoagie with Italian peppered Ham, genoa salami, hot capicola, and Provolone Cheese
- Ham and Cheese$8.32
Classic Ham and Cheese Hoagie with Italian peppered ham with White American cheese. Highly recommend trying this HOT.
Classic Ham and Cheese Hoagie with Italian peppered ham with White American cheese. Highly recommend trying this HOT.
- Turkey BLT$8.32
Our special Hot Hoagie with thinly sliced turkey, crispy Applewood bacon pieces, honey mustard sauce and Provolone cheese served Hot and fresh.
Our special Hot Hoagie with thinly sliced turkey, crispy Applewood bacon pieces, honey mustard sauce and Provolone cheese served Hot and fresh.
- Spicy Italian$8.32
Best of The Best. This is by far the Best Italian Hoagie ever made. Freshly chopped Genoa salami, hot capicola, pepperoni, hot pepper relish and our amazing house made spicy mayo.
Best of The Best. This is by far the Best Italian Hoagie ever made. Freshly chopped Genoa salami, hot capicola, pepperoni, hot pepper relish and our amazing house made spicy mayo.