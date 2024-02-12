Skip to Main content
The Original Steaks and Hoagies
0
Home
/
Spicy Honey Burger
Spicy Honey Burger
$0
Badass Add-Ons
Select...
Add to Cart
1
1/2-pound Chuck and Brisket blend Burger. Lettuce, tomato, topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy pickle fries and spicy honey. This one will change the way you eat Burgers for life.
The Original Steaks and Hoagies Locations and Hours
Show Locations
Akron
(234) 208-9961
904 East Tallmadge Avenue, Akron, OH 44310
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 10:30AM
All hours
Belden Village
(234) 214-8062
5250 Dressler Rd NW, Canton, OH 44718
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 10:30AM
All hours
Camden, TN
(731) 213-2325
4595 U.S. 70., Camden, TN 38320
Closed
All hours
Cleveland
(216) 417-7450
4760 Grayton Rd, Unit #4, Cleveland, OH 44135
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 10:30AM
All hours
COMING SOON! Forest Park
(630) 401-2733
7748 Madison Street, Forest Park, IL 60130
Closed
All hours
Fairlawn
(330) 208-2664
3750 West Market St, Right across the street from Hobby Lobby, Fairlawn, OH 44333
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 10:30AM
All hours
Fond du Lac
(920) 921-7903
20 E Pioneer Rd, Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 10:30AM
All hours
Lorain
(440) 444-1041
4310 N Leavitt Rd, Located inside Lighthouse Commons Plaza, Lorain, OH 44053