The Original Steaks and Hoagies

We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.

Taste the difference

We provide a full-service restaurant experience in a quick-service environment. While offering authentic hand-shaved ribeye cheesesteaks, OS&H also offers a huge selection of fresh chicken tenderloin cheesesteaks and now offering cauliflower cheesesteaks to make sure even the vegetarians in the family have a chance to experience an authentic cheesesteak.

(440) 490-0506

9229 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060

Hours:

Friday

10:30AM - 9:00PM

Saturday

10:30AM - 9:00PM

Sunday

10:30AM - 8:00PM

Monday

10:30AM - 9:00PM

Tuesday

10:30AM - 9:00PM

Wednesday

10:30AM - 9:00PM

Thursday

10:30AM - 9:00PM

