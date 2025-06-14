Cheesesteaks in Fond du Lac, WI

Welcome to

The Original Steaks and Hoagies - Fond du Lac

We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.

We provide a full-service restaurant experience in a quick-service environment. While offering authentic hand-shaved ribeye cheesesteaks, OS&H also offers a huge selection of fresh chicken tenderloin cheesesteaks and now offering cauliflower cheesesteaks to make sure even the vegetarians in the family have a chance to experience an authentic cheesesteak.

(920) 921-7903

20 East Pioneer Road, Fond du Lac, WI 54935


Hours:

Sunday

10:30AM - 8:00PM

Monday

10:30AM - 9:00PM

Tuesday

10:30AM - 9:00PM

Wednesday

10:30AM - 9:00PM

Thursday

10:30AM - 9:00PM

Friday

10:30AM - 10:00PM

Saturday

10:30AM - 10:00PM

We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.

Catering from The Original Steaks and Hoagies

Fond du Lac

Need to feed a crowd? We have you covered and make it easy for you! You can order catering online for pickup or delivery, no lead time required!


You can also contact us to help you plan your event!

Reviews

We do catering orders every Saturday and the restaurant we originally were going to cancelled on us the morning of delivery. we called The Original Steaks and they had us a whole order the same day a couple hours later. Truly impressed and very satisfied with their service, food, and great personality there.

brettk2288 on Google Reviews

The staff is super friendly and make you feel at home as soon as you walk in, and the food is phenomenal! I can't recommend stopping and eating here enough!

Ryan Kilbane on Google Reviews

Best cheesesteak I’ve had in Ohio so far! Food was cooked fresh and fast and the server (Adam I think his name was) was very helpful and informative. I will definitely be back again soon!

Jared Hoffmaster on Google Reviews

