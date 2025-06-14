Welcome to
The Original Steaks and Hoagies - Cleveland
We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.
Taste the difference
We provide a full-service restaurant experience in a quick-service environment. While offering authentic hand-shaved ribeye cheesesteaks, OS&H also offers a huge selection of fresh chicken tenderloin cheesesteaks and now offering cauliflower cheesesteaks to make sure even the vegetarians in the family have a chance to experience an authentic cheesesteak.
(216) 417-7450
Have questions about our food, franchising, catering, or private events? Reach out to us!
4760 Grayton Road Unit #4, Cleveland, OH 44135
Hours:
Sunday
10:30AM - 8:00PM
Monday
10:30AM - 9:00PM
Tuesday
10:30AM - 9:00PM
Wednesday
10:30AM - 9:00PM
Thursday
10:30AM - 9:00PM
Friday
10:30AM - 10:00PM
Saturday
10:30AM - 10:00PM
Catering from The Original Steaks and Hoagies - Cleveland
Need to feed a crowd? We have you covered and make it easy for you! You can order catering online for pickup or delivery, no lead time required!
You can also contact us to help you plan your event!
Best cheesesteak I’ve had in Ohio so far! Food was cooked fresh and fast and the server (Adam I think his name was) was very helpful and informative. I will definitely be back again soon!
One of the BEST sub places I have ever been! Me and my boyfriend shared the buffalo chicken sub meal. It came with a soda, a large fry that was crunchy and seasoned well ( some of the best fries I've had in a while ) with cheese and a STUFFED sandwich. The sauce wasn't neon orange like most, and had chilis and spices all over it. The chicken was absolutely delicious - none of that fake squishy stuff. My boyfriend and I were amazed at how good everything was. I would definitely recommended checking this place out if you haven't!
I love this place! The steak hoagies with onions, green peppers and mushrooms topped with provolone cheese are phenomenal! The fries are very tasty, too!