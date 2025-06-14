Cheesesteaks in Cleveland, OH

Welcome to

The Original Steaks and Hoagies - Cleveland

We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.

Order Online for Delivery or Pickup

Welcome to The Original Steaks and Hoagies

Taste the difference

We provide a full-service restaurant experience in a quick-service environment. While offering authentic hand-shaved ribeye cheesesteaks, OS&H also offers a huge selection of fresh chicken tenderloin cheesesteaks and now offering cauliflower cheesesteaks to make sure even the vegetarians in the family have a chance to experience an authentic cheesesteak.

View Menu

Contact Us


(216) 417-7450

Have questions about our food, franchising, catering, or private events? Reach out to us!

Contact Us

Experience our Hospitality Today


4760 Grayton Road Unit #4, Cleveland, OH 44135


Hours:

Sunday

10:30AM - 8:00PM

Monday

10:30AM - 9:00PM

Tuesday

10:30AM - 9:00PM

Wednesday

10:30AM - 9:00PM

Thursday

10:30AM - 9:00PM

Friday

10:30AM - 10:00PM

Saturday

10:30AM - 10:00PM

Get Directions

Catering from The Original Steaks and Hoagies - Cleveland

Need to feed a crowd? We have you covered and make it easy for you! You can order catering online for pickup or delivery, no lead time required!


You can also  contact us  to help you plan your event!


Order Catering Online for Pickup or Delivery

Reviews

Best cheesesteak I’ve had in Ohio so far! Food was cooked fresh and fast and the server (Adam I think his name was) was very helpful and informative. I will definitely be back again soon!

Jared Hoffmaster on Google Reviews

One of the BEST sub places I have ever been! Me and my boyfriend shared the buffalo chicken sub meal. It came with a soda, a large fry that was crunchy and seasoned well ( some of the best fries I've had in a while ) with cheese and a STUFFED sandwich. The sauce wasn't neon orange like most, and had chilis and spices all over it. The chicken was absolutely delicious - none of that fake squishy stuff. My boyfriend and I were amazed at how good everything was. I would definitely recommended checking this place out if you haven't!

Steph F on Google Reviews

I love this place! The steak hoagies with onions, green peppers and mushrooms topped with provolone cheese are phenomenal! The fries are very tasty, too!

Joanne K on Google Reviews

1 / 2